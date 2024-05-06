DP Gachagua Tells Politicians to Prioritize Service Delivery Over Propaganda

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told political leaders to concentrate on service delivery and refrain from spreading propaganda and engaging in idle talk.

He also called on political leaders from Kiambu County to tone down high-octane politics and leadership wrangles and focus on working for their people.

Speaking at ACK St. Mark’s New Kamiti Parish in Kiambu Town constituency on Sunday, DP Gachagua emphasized that leaders should prioritize addressing the social and economic development issues of their areas and the nation instead of engaging in endless politicking.

“The President and I are focused on the job. The other leaders should focus on their jobs and service delivery too. The country needs us and citizens have great expectations. Let all leaders focus on service delivery, that is what Kenyans expect from us,” he said as he told off a section of politicians propagating lies and propaganda through online platforms which he dismissed as unhelpful and disgraceful.

“Some of us have no time for petty politics, we are busy people with a lot of work to do. We have no time to listen to nonsense, theatrics and drama. We want to focus on the job that we were given by Kenyans,” he added.

Gachagua spoke Amid heightened political talk and activities across the political divide over the 2027 elections and declaration of political ambitions.

Kiambu politics

Regarding Kiambu politics, the Deputy President urged leaders to unite and work together, adding that he would soon convene a meeting to address their differences.

“It pains me a lot to see leaders tearing each other apart. I appeal to the leaders to work together for the development of the county. Kiambu is important to President Ruto and me, it gave us a lot of votes in 2022. I will convene a meeting to find a lasting solution to any squabbles. Please tone down on the high-octane politics,” he said.

However, he assured the worshippers that the county would not be left behind in the national government’s development agenda. He disclosed that he and the President would soon tour the region to launch infrastructure projects such as ultra-modern markets.

“The President likes Kiambu and it won’t be abandoned in the national socio-economic development plan,” the DP said.

Regarding the nationwide crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse, the Deputy President directed national government administration officers to implement alcohol control regulations and ensure that no bars are operating near schools or in residential areas.

“Soon I will start making surprise visits. I will take a personal responsibility in ensuring that the illicit brews are eradicated. Everybody must do his/her job and respect each other. We are fighting this menace now and in the future. We will deal with this matter until it is rested. I am happy the President endorsed the crackdown,” Gachagua said.