PHOTOS Of Dishes Served to President Ruto at the White House State Dinner

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto attended a State Dinner at the White House on Thursday night, hosted by the Bidens following President Joe Biden’s invitation.

Kenya became the first African nation in nearly 15 years to be honored with a state dinner at the White House.

On Wednesday, May 22, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the details of the dinner, which included a menu featuring butter-poached lobster and a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest.

Jill Biden mentioned that the elegant dinner would be hosted under the stars in a pavilion made almost entirely of glass, offering a view of the night sky.

“We mark the 60th anniversary of the United States’ partnership with Kenya with an elegant dinner under the stars, in a pavilion made almost entirely of glass, looking up at our one sky. While, outside, night surrounds us, inside, guests will be brought together over the glow of candles, in a space saturated with warm pinks and reds,” she said.

In the U.S., a state dinner represents one of the most glamorous events organized by the White House for a visiting head of government or reigning monarch, showcasing diplomatic unity.

For starters, President Ruto and the First Lady enjoyed chilled heirloom tomato soup with sourdough crisps and arbequina olive oil.

The black-tie event then moved on to fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs and butter-poached lobster with citrus butter, baby kale, and sweet corn purée, prepared by White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford and executive pastry chef Susie Morrison, the first women to hold those posts.

Dessert featured a white chocolate basket with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest.

Guests were also served three wines during dinner: a Hartford Court Chardonnay from the Four Hearts Vineyard, a pinot noir from St. Innocent Winery, and an Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut sparkling wine.

Jill Biden announced that the night would include special performances to honor President and First Lady Ruto’s love of gospel and country music, featuring the Howard Gospel Choir and Brad Paisley.

As the guests departed, their paths were lit by the moon, symbolizing the warmth Jill Biden experienced during her visit to Kenya.

“As guests leave their path illuminated by our one moon, I hope they will be filled with the same warmth I felt during my visits to Kenya – that of friendships that will endure and help create a bright and prosperous future,” the First Lady said.

The planning for the state dinner, conducted by the First Lady’s staff and the White House social office, begins months in advance.

Some photos of the dishes