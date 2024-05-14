French Open 2024: Review

The French Open 2024 won’t begin until late May, specifically the 20th of May. But there is already so much excitement around the event, and for good reason.

The Grand Slam tennis tournament, which will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, and will run until the 9th of June, promises to be all shades of exciting, featuring singles, doubles and mixed doubles play. The tournament will also feature junior and wheelchair competitions. So, a full package, for sure.

Some of the Grand Slam regulars will be there, including Novak Djokovic, the defending champion in men’s singles, and Iga Swiatek, the defending champion in the women’s singles.

If Djokovic manages to win the men’s singles again this year, it would be his 25th Grand Slam men’s singles title and his 99th single title in general. So, the fact that he’ll be competing this year would definitely have people tuned in for the duration of the tournament.

On the other hand, Swiatek is fairly new to the whole winning titles thing, especially when compared to Djokovic, but her 19 total single titles coupled with the fact that she is the defending champion, show that she will always be one to look out for.

Now, while these two are definitely beasts on the court, they are not the whole event, and you’d be so wrong to assume they are.

For one, the Spanish veteran Rafael Nadal will be making a return to the Grand Slams, looking to earn his 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title.

But guess who the bookers are backing to win! It’s neither Djokovic nor Nadal! They’re actually predicting a Carlos Alacaraz win, with Djokovic coming a close second. So, there’s that to look forward to, probably.

But in addition to that, the entire tournament, including the under 18 boys and girls, singles and doubles men and women, and singles and doubles men and women’s wheelchair will take place over a series of 23 courts.

The three main courts, though, will be Court Philippe Chartrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu.

The total prize money for this year’s French Open is 53,478,000 euros, which is an increase of close to 8% from the prize money of 2023.

For the singles event, basically everybody that competes will be going home with a chunk of the total prize money, but the winner will definitely be getting the best end of that deal with a whopping 2.4 million euros! That’s about twice the amount that other finalists get.

The winners of the other categories in the competition – like the doubles and wheelchair – do not get nearly as much money. But it is what it is.

All in all, Roland Garros is known for its passionate crowds and really vibrant atmosphere, so, it looks like we can expect a thrilling experience out of the 123rd edition of the French Open. And hey! Don’t forget to score your tickets before it’s too late.