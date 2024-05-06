Cyclone Hidaya Weakens, Rain Expected – Weatherman

The Kenya Meteorological Department reports that the anticipated Cyclone Hidaya has completely lost its strength after making landfall in Tanzania.

However, Director of Meteorological Services David Gikungu stated that despite the weakening of the cyclone, rains are still expected in the Kenyan coastal regions.

Gikungu added that Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Lamu counties are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall offshore.

“Following its landfall at Mafia Island on Saturday, May 4, 2024, Tropical Cyclone Hidaya completely lost its strength. The remnants of the rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have been observed to weaken and spread out in various areas of the southern region of Tanzania, as confirmed by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority,” the weatherman said.

Gikungu added that the moderate to heavy rainfall may extend inland on Monday and Tuesday, accompanied by strong winds. He mentioned that the strong winds are expected to reach over 40 knots, and large ocean waves may rise above two meters.

The weatherman also stated that other parts of the country should expect occasional moderate rains ranging from five to 20mm and heavy rains ranging from 20 to 50mm.

The Meteorological Authority director cautioned residents in coastal regions and individuals involved in marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions.

He emphasized that Kenyans should stay informed by regularly checking the latest weather forecasts and updates from the Kenya Meteorological Department website and social media pages.

“Seek guidance from experts in relevant fields to mitigate potential impacts. Stay safe and prepared,” he said.

Forecast for other parts of the country

The forecast indicates that the Lake Victoria Basin, comprising Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, and Homa Bay counties, will continue experiencing rains.

Likewise, the Rift Valley region, home to Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, Kajiado, and Narok counties, will also receive rains.

Nairobi county and the entire Central Kenya region, consisting of Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, and Nyandarua counties, will also be affected.

A similar situation will occur in the Eastern region, encompassing Machakos, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Makueni, and Kitui counties.

Gikungu mentioned that most parts of the Northeastern region (Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties), as well as Northwestern counties of Turkana, Samburu, and Marsabit counties, and parts of Southeastern (Taita Taveta, Tana River counties), are forecast to be generally dry.

However, he stated that these areas will likely experience occasional light to moderate rainfall.

Furthermore, Gikungu warned that the continuing rainfall in the Central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams are likely to exacerbate flooding in the Tana Delta, impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu counties.

He added that the continued rainfall in the catchment areas of the Lake Victoria Basin, as well as the backflow from Lake Victoria, may continue causing flooding in counties in the region, including Homa Bay, Kisumu, Busia, Migori, and Siaya counties.