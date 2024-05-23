Bayer, Man City and PSG: choose your favorites for the cup finals!

On May 25, the finals of the national Cups will take place in England, Germany and France. If you know how to make correct predictions for unpredictable matches of this level, then you are close to the correct answer to the question: what are the secrets of betting?

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly and bet using the link on the three grand cup finals with the best odds from 1xBet!

Manchester City v Manchester United

In 2023, the cup final was Man City’s second step towards the golden treble, which City eventually won. Now Guardiola is “only” going for the golden double after winning a historic fourth Premier League title.

However, Man City had 35 matches in a row without defeat in regular time and suffered only one setback in 2024, losing on penalties to Real in the Champions League semifinals. Based on the level of play, City will be the obvious favorite in the fight for the next trophy.

Even the injury of the main goalkeeper, Ederson, is unlikely to change the balance of power before the final match.

Man United spent a lot of money on transfers in the off-season but strengthened the squad only on paper and constantly suffered from an epidemic of injuries. As a result, the Red Devils dropped from 3rd to 8th place in the Premier League, took 4th place in the Champions League group and were unable to defend their Carabao Cup title.

Victory in the FA Cup final is Man United’s last chance to qualify for European competition in the 2024/2025 season.

Statistics are on Man City’s side: in the Premier League, the champion won both derbies with a total score of 6-1. Man United can only hope for the magic of cup tournaments, which always leaves a chance for the underdogs.

For example, few people believed in the Red Devils in the FA Cup quarterfinal game against Liverpool, but Erik ten Hag’s team won a fabulous victory in overtime with a score of 4-3.

Odds: W1 – 1.363, Х – 5.9, W2 – 8.9

Kaiserslautern v Bayer

Bayer became the champion of Germany without a single defeat, and Kaiserslautern barely retained its place in the 2. Bundesliga and defeated only one team from the elite on the way to the final – Cologne, which was relegated at the end of the championship. It would take a miracle for Leverkusen not to win the final at the Olympiastadion.

Two factors leave Kaiserslautern with little chance of success. Firstly, three days before the Cup final, Bayer will lose a lot of strength in the Europa League final against Atalanta. Secondly, Kaiserslautern did not lose to Leverkusen in regulation time in three cup battles in a row and emerged victorious twice.

Odds: W1 – 20.0, Х – 10.0, W2 – 1.152

Lyon v PSG

Paris Saint-Germain, the official partner of 1xBet, intends to make the first golden double since 2020. The Parisians left no chance for Lyon in head-to-head matches this season and won both times with a score of 4-1.

But do not rush to give PSG victory in the cup final, which will be held in Lille. The team is not in the best condition after being eliminated from the semi-finals of the Champions League, and coach Luis Enrique is going to leave Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele out of the squad.

At the same time, Lyon is now on the rise. The team had a poor start and spent a long time in the relegation zone, but blossomed under the management of coach Pierre Sage, made it to the Europa League, and its leader, Alexandre Lacazette, is ready to lead Lyon to its first triumph in the French Cup since 2012.

Odds: W1 – 5.44, Х – 4.455, W2 – 1.647

Register on the 1xBet website, get 200% bonuses after using the promo code NAIROBIW, do not forget about responsible gambling and bet with the best odds on three hot cup finals!

The best bookmaker in Africa is confident that our announcement will help you make the most accurate predictions and find the correct answer to the question, what are the secrets of betting?