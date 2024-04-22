Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Kibra, Carried Away by Torrential Rains

Police on Sunday recovered the body of an unidentified woman, suspected to have succumbed to heavy flooding after Saturday night’s heavy downpour.

Authorities believe the woman’s lifeless body was carried downstream via Ngong River to Kibra on Sunday night.

Highrise Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samuel Nganai said police are also actively searching for the body of a child believed to have been accompanying the deceased woman at the time of the incident.

Mr. Nganai told the Nation on Sunday, “We received a call from a community leader in Kibra after residents woke up to the body of an unknown dead woman this morning. We are however in communication with our colleagues from Lang’ata Police Station to pick up the body as we have established that the incident occurred in their jurisdiction, at the border of Kibra and Lang’ata.”

The OCS added: “The procedure is after we collect it we will run the deceased’s fingerprints through the system with the hope of identifying her.”

Raphael Oluoch, the community leader in Kibra who alerted the police, informed Nation that they had already begun circulating photos of the woman on WhatsApp platforms, hoping someone would recognize her.

“I was standing by Ngong River which meanders through Kibra catching up with a friend at around 9 AM when the dead body showed up. This is someone’s mother, sister, friend or wife. The body has a visibly swollen forehead and a bloodstained face.

“Some residents speculate that they may have seen her in Katwekera with a child but do not know for sure,” said the community leader as quoted.