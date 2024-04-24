Two Men in Viral Video Hanging From Mercedes Benz Admit Guilt in Court [Watch]

Occupants of another car driving behind them recorded the suspects and warned them against the reckless behavior.

A video of the incident was shared on social media platforms earlier this week, with Roads and Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen among those who posted it on his official Twitter(X) page.

“Mr. James Gathogo Njeri this is how your car white Mercedes Benz KCX 959B class E-250 was being driven on Mombasa road in one of those “where is the Minister” moments. We are concerned and a responsible citizen has alerted us. We shall do what we must,” CS Murkomen captioned the clip on Monday, April 22.

In Court, the suspects pleaded guilty to the charge and were remanded awaiting the pre-sentencing report.

Meanwhile, the driver, Loise Apata, was still at large while the vehicle was detained at the Nairobi Area Traffic Headquarters.

In case you missed the video, watch it below.