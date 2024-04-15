Rachel Ruto on Shilling Gain Against US Dollar: “If Not God, Then Who Else?”

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has attributed the strengthening of the Kenya Shilling against the Dollar to prayers.

Speaking at the launch of empowerment projects for women, youth, and people with disabilities in Kajiado, the First Lady said that despite the many challenges, the government remained resilient and overcame them through prayers.

She outlined several challenges which she said were resolved through divine intervention.

“Wakati tulikua na kiangazi tulienda tukaomba Mungu akatupatia mvua, tumeona shlingi yetu ikipata nguvu, shilingi ilikua imeenda mpaka 130 ilikua inaelekea mpaka 165, siku moja ikarudi mpak ikafika 145, siku ingine ikafika 135, 130 na bado inarudi nyuma. Niwaulize kama si Mungu huyo ni nani?

Loosely translated: (“When we had a drought, we went and prayed to God, and He gave us rain. We’ve seen our currency gaining strength. The currency had depreciated to 130 and was heading towards 165, one day it went back to 145, another day it reached 135, 130, and it’s still dropping. Let me ask you, if it’s not God, then who else?”)

The First Lady shared her experience, claiming that unlike in Kenya where prayers precede meetings, in other countries the same practice is not observed.

“Yesterday I was telling some people that I have had the opportunity to travel to other countries in the world and other African countries. When we have meetings, there are usually no prayers conducted. Let us never take it for granted that in a state function, we can have prayers. You may take it for granted but it is not usual,” Rachel Ruto said.