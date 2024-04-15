Man Reportedly Takes His Own Life Following Loss to Aviator Gambling

Residents of Majengo on the outskirts of Kericho town were plunged into shock and sorrow after a man reportedly took his own life following a gambling loss.

The body of 24-year-old Collins Kipkorir was found hanging from the roof of his one-room rented house last week. He allegedly ended his life after losing Kes.120,000 through aviator gambling on Monday(April 8) morning, as reported by NTV Kenya.

Kipkorir, a reported blogger and political activist who worked at an M-Pesa shop in Kericho town, reportedly used funds from the business for gambling, resulting in the loss of all his bets.

Speaking to NTV via phone, the deceased’s nephew, Aron Kosgey, mentioned that Kipkorir had asked a friend to manage the shop while he ran errands in town, intending to return later.

“We attempted to reach him several times, but he did not respond to the calls,” Kosgey stated.

According to the police report, no suicide note was found at the scene. The body was transported to Siloam Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.