Court Annexed Mediation Injects Ksh.52 Billion Back into Economy

Data released by Chief Justice Martha Koome reveals that approximately Kes 52.1 billion has been injected back into the economy due to the swift resolution of cases through Court Annexed Mediation (CAM).

Speaking at the start of the 2nd Annual Mediation Summit, CJ Koome informed participants that out of 18,162 cases referred to Court Annexed Mediation, a total of 16,770 matters had been resolved, resulting in a 92.3 percent conclusion rate.

“The settlement rate has been improving yearly. In the last financial year 2022/23 saw a settlement rate of 51.2 per cent; while in the current year 2023/24, the settlement rate is at 54.98 per cent. In the current financial year, the average case running days is at 73 days,” said Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the CJ Koome.

Since last year’s summit on ‘Mediation and Banking,’ over 400 matters have been referred to mediation exclusively in the banking sector. Court Annexed Mediation has been implemented in 40 counties, with ongoing initiatives to extend coverage to the remaining seven counties. Additionally, 60 Mediation Registries have been established to support 118 courts.

Ksh7 Billion Injected into Economy in One Year

“Since last year’s summit that focused on banking, 446 matters have been referred to mediation and this has seen the release of approximately Kes. 7 billion back to the economy,” the summit heard.

The second mediation summit has transitioned its focus to labor relations, adopting the theme: ‘Harmonizing Labour Relations: Fostering Social Justice and Economic Growth Through Mediation.’

The Chief Justice recognized the inherent complexity of labor relations, which intertwines aspects of human dignity, economic imperatives, and social equity.

Over the past decade, the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has utilized mediation to resolve some of the most intricate labor disputes.

“I am happy to share with you that a total of 1,929 employment and labour relations matters have been referred to mediation. 1,796 of these matters have since been concluded which translates to a 93.1% conclusion rate.” The Chief Justice reported.