Kenya and UAE Ink Memorandum of Understanding on ICT Investment

Kenya and the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining a comprehensive framework for cooperation in digitization and technology investment.

The MoU, valid for five years with provision for renewal, commits Kenya and the United Arab Emirates to strengthening ties and exploring Information Communication Technology (ICT) investment partnerships, as well as advancing digital infrastructure projects.

The MoU was signed by the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, and the Minister for Investment of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, in Abu Dhabi.

Addressing the signing ceremony, CS Owalo stated that the partnership between the two nations is a game-changer that will pave the way for significant ICT investments in Kenya’s data center infrastructure. Additionally, it will create new job opportunities and empower Kenyans with the latest digital tools.

“The signing of this MoU lays the foundation for the development of state-of-the-art data centers, with the potential to significantly enhance Kenya’s digital infrastructure capacity and resilience,” said Owalo.

The CS added that the cooperation between the two countries will encompass the field of Artificial Intelligence and large Language Models. The CS simultaneously emphasized that the data centers, capable of serving millions of users, are essential for shaping Kenya’s digital future.

Owalo stated that the MOU aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which prioritizes the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy. It specifically focuses on equipping youth with digital skills for digitally-enabled jobs and digital entrepreneurship.

Minister Alsuwaidi remarked that a closer partnership between the two nations will generate numerous opportunities in various fields, thereby strengthening and advancing their economies. Alsuwaidi added that the investment will also establish a vision for the future, characterized by prosperity and progress.

“Through targeted investments in digital infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence, this Investment Memorandum is set to accelerate the development of a sector that has the potential to become a growth driver for other industries,” he said.

Owalo further emphasized that in the spirit of mutual growth and shared prosperity, the MOU will serve as a stepping stone towards a brighter, more connected, and digitally-empowered future for both countries.

“It embodies our collective aspiration to bridge the digital divide, accelerate technological innovation and pave the way for a thriving digital economy that benefits the entire African continent and beyond,” said the CS.