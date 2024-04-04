Govt Launches Motorsport Academy to Boost Rallying Development

Following the launch of the Talanta Motorsport Academy in Kasarani, Nairobi, the government’s plan to promote sporting activities as a source of employment for the youth has taken a step forward.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched the project, affirming that the government is advancing in its efforts to position sports as a top income earner.

Gachagua highlighted that the initiative, which is part of the Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint on national sports promotion, will foster sustainable growth of sports talents among the youth, particularly those interested in motor racing and safari rally.

“We are unleashing the true spirit of the Talanta Hela Initiative and making meaningful strides of empowering individuals and turning talent into sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

The facility, located at the Kenya Sports Academy Kasarani, will serve as a hub for promoting the early identification of sports talents and training sports technical and administration personnel. Additionally, it will facilitate sports research activities.

“The launch of the Talanta Motorsport Academy will elevate Kenya’s stature and command of the toughest motorsport in Africa and the globe,” said the Deputy President.

Rigathi Gachagua was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Mr Ababu Namwamba and Principal Secretaries Mr Peter Tum (Sports) and Mr Ismail Maalim (Youth Affairs and Creative Economy).

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Sports, Tourism and Culture Mr Dan Wanyama, (who is also Webuye West MP), President of Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) Mr Maina Muturi, and MPs Richard Yegon (Bomet East) and Bishop Jackson Kosgey (Nominated) and representatives of World Rally Championship (WRC) were also present.

CS Namwamba said the Kenya Academy of Sports has been revived to boost President William Ruto’s agenda on sports promotion as an income earner.

“The Kenya Academy of Sports was inactive for 12 years but in one and half years since the Ruto administration came in place, this Academy is a place completely transformed. We are nurturing talents in various disciplines,” said the CS.

The Deputy President urged investors to collaborate with the Government in investing in the motorsport industry and expanding sporting opportunities for the youth.

He also praised the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Mr. Namwamba, as well as Principal Secretaries Mr. Tum (Sports) and Mr. Maalim (Youth Affairs and Creative Economy) for their roles in the project.

“Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his two PSs are the best for this job. The President made the best decision to pick him for this docket. I am a great enthusiast of sports and keeping fit. The Safari Rally presents the best and toughest championship terrain for drivers to test their skills,” he said.

“I am encouraged to see the young people participating because it shows our future in sports is well covered,” Gachagua added.