Humour·Social Media All The Trending Memes and Tweets This Thursday April 4, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful new day and this is what’s trending on the socials. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story US Concerned Over Widespread Bribery Requests Across all Levels of Kenyan Govt Next Story Govt Launches Motorsport Academy to Boost Rallying Development Latest from Blog Standard Group Denies Reports of Syphilis Outbreak at Company.. Points Finger at PS Kisiang’ani John Allan Namu: Senior Politicians Approached Me To Kill Fake Fertilizer Story Former REREC Manager Denies Acquiring Kes.1.4 Million Salary Using Forged Academic Papers Govt Launches Motorsport Academy to Boost Rallying Development US Concerned Over Widespread Bribery Requests Across all Levels of Kenyan Govt