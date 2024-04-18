DP Gachagua Reassures UN Agencies in Kenya of Government Partnership

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured the United Nations agencies in Kenya of the Government’s enhanced partnership in the implementation of their development goals and targets.

The Deputy President on Wednesday told representatives of 24 UN agencies in Kenya that the Ruto Administration will continue collaborating and working with them in joint development programmes.

Speaking during the UN-Kenya partnership meeting held at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Gachagua said there is nexus on priorities and mandate of the UN agencies in Kenya and the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan.

Hence, the need for collaboration and partnership.

“Continuous engagement with partners is the ‘modus operadi’ of the Ruto administration. A good idea should give room to a better idea and a better idea give room to the best idea. None of us has monopoly on knowledge. Continuous engagement enriches our knowledge,” said the Deputy President.

He added that the Government will work with the agencies in the implementation of 2022-2026 Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

Resulting from the cooperation of the UN and the government, he noted that the UN Co-operation Framework for Kenya supports and aligns with the government’s main development priorities, for the economy and society.

“I commend the UN Kenya for the strategic set of joint programmes being developed by line ministries and UN entities, together with a wide range of stakeholders. These UN-supported joint programmes cover priorities that go hand in glove with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the recently launched Medium Term Plan (MTP IV),” said the Deputy President.

Highlighting humanitarian response and strategic plans of the UN in Kenya, the Deputy President said the activities of the global organization respond to Kenya’s core development priorities, as captured in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and the Climate Positive development agenda.

He also lauded the UN and development partners for collaborating with the government in response to the devastating drought occasioned by five consecutive failed rainy seasons and the devastating El Nino flooding in 2023 into 2024.

The Deputy President said the agencies reinforced the longstanding urgency of bolstering food security, humanitarian response and resilience.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya Dr Stephen Jackson said the UN agencies in Kenya have aligned their development programs with the core pillars of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Dr Jackson said the UN agencies will continue engaging and partnering with the government in the implementation of Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework Kenya (2022-2026).

“BETA for us means leaving no one behind. We are speaking to and committed to the same thing and this is pragmatic alignment. The cooperation framework runs for four years and our vision is to mobilize $2.2 (Ksh290.4 billion) for its implementation. We have mobilized quite a bit,” said Dr Jackson.

Pillars of the government’s bottom-up economic model are Agricultural Transformation; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Economy; Healthcare; Housing and Settlement; and Digital Superhighway and Creative Industry.

The Wednesday meeting was also convened to highlight achievements of the UN Kenya in 2023 and outlook for 2024.

In his remarks, the Deputy President said Kenya welcomes the commitment by the UN Resident Coordinator that the UN Cooperation Framework will respond to the emerging development needs in Kenya and to the priorities of the government.

He also assured the development partners that the President William Ruto’s administration will continue engaging them for socio-economic growth of the country.

-DPCS