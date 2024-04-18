CS Linturi Assures Public of Genuine Fertilizer Distribution by State

During a tour of Kilifi County at the National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPD) depot, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi assured farmers that the government is distributing genuine fertilizer, urging them to utilize it to enhance farm yields.

He also confirmed that the government has initiated measures to mitigate the cost of living for Kenyans.

“I am happy to report that over 4,000 farmers in Kilifi North have collected their e-subsidy fertiliser this planting season. I confidently say we have adequate supply of high-quality fertiliser in stock. I urge farmers to come and collect,” Linturi said.

Mithika also inaugurated the Coconut Festival at Tezo area, where he distributed coconut seeds, sunflower seeds, and cashew nuts.

He emphasized that with adequate support from agricultural programs, Kenyans can achieve self-reliance and reduce dependency on relief aid. The CS highlighted the government’s full commitment to promoting the production of edible oil crops, particularly in coastal regions.

“We’ve already initiated a comprehensive program to distribute top-quality cashewnut and coconut seedlings, bolstering this crucial value chain,” the CS added.

CS Linturi also pledged to provide a dryer to the Kilifi NCPB depot to aid in drying, ensuring optimal moisture levels and reducing post-harvest losses.