By the Presidential Communication Service

The Government is implementing crucial development programmes that are facilitating a radical economic turnaround, President William Ruto has said.

He said the government is also keen on fostering inclusive growth and prosperity by enhancing the livelihoods of all citizens, particularly those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

To achieve this, President Ruto said, the Fourth Medium Term Plan 2023-2027 and County Integrated Development Plans, are aligned with the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda priorities.

“The Fourth Medium Term Plan has translated the strategic objectives set out in our agenda into concrete programmes and projects to be implemented in the period,” he said.

President Ruto spoke on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, during the launch of the Fourth Medium Term Plan 2023-2027, a phase of Kenya Vision 2030 which is the country’s development blueprint.

Fourth Medium Term Plan 2023-2027

For the next four years, he said, the government will focus on boosting production through value chains, specifically targeting leather and leather products, textile and apparel, dairy, tea, rice, edible oils, blue economy, minerals, forestry, construction and building, among others.

The President noted that emphasis will be given to the promotion of agro-processing, strengthening of extension services and provision of quality and affordable farm inputs.

“We will also focus on cooperative development and management, market access and logistics support, expansion of irrigation infrastructure, adoption of climate-smart agriculture, enhanced agricultural financing, and agricultural mechanisation research and development,” he said.

Special Economic Zones

To create jobs, the government is investing in Special Economic Zones, County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, diversifying export markets and market access of micro, small and medium enterprises’ goods and services.

The Head of State said the Government will leverage science and technology to optimise its operations and create efficiencies.

“We undertake to mobilise funding for research and development, and enhance budgetary allocations to the sector towards the attainment of 2% of GDP in line with international standards,” he said.

The Government, he said, will establish Jumuiya cross-border markets and strengthen cooperation with Kenya’s traditional and new trading partners.

Hustler Fund

President Ruto pointed out that the government is scaling up the Hustler Fund to increase access to affordable credit by those at the bottom of the pyramid.

“Additionally, we will undertake reforms to create a favourable tax regime, deepen capital markets, improve the lending and investment environment, and attract investors,” he said.

He explained that the government will digitise the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Uwezo Fund, Women Enterprise Fund and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, to enhance financing for enterprises owned and run by youth, women and persons with disabilities.

Infrastructure development

To enhance mobility, President Ruto explained that the government is making substantial investments in infrastructure development, particularly transport connectivity.

“This includes the construction of 6,000km of new roads, upgrading 101,755km of existing roads and building 277 footbridges,” he said.

Other infrastructural projects he cited include the construction of one million affordable housing units, laying 4,600km of high-voltage transmission lines and building 37 sub-stations to connect an additional 2.3 million Kenyans and 30,000 public institutions to the national grid.

“Additionally, an extra 100,000km of fibre-optic cable will be laid,” he added.

On subsidised fertiliser, the President assured farmers that they will get the input on time to enhance the country’s food production.

Healthcare

On healthcare, he said the government will expand the Social Health Insurance Scheme to cover 10.8 million households, digitising health services and improving health infrastructure.

“Over 20,000 health workers will be recruited to support the health commodities supply chain,” he said.

The President said the government will enhance support for the justice, law and order sector by recruiting additional police and prison officers, and National Government Administration Officers.

To achieve these ambitious plans, President Ruto said the government is keen on rooting out corruption and the wastage of public resources.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the plan will provide the framework that will guide the government as it engages with international partners and the private sector.

This, he said, will ensure prudent implementation of our plan, adding that there “is no room to wiggle”.

“There will be close monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the plan from the highest level,” he said.

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said the Medium-Term Plan 2023-2027 will serve as a guiding post and Kenyans can expect to see results by 2027.