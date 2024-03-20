Not that it should come as a surprise but M-Pesa has been ranked the most beloved brand among women in Kenya.

According to a recent ranking by global market research firm Ipsos and BSD Group, Safaricom, the parent company of the money transfer service, secured second spot on the list, with Equity Bank following closely in third place.

Electronics manufacturer Samsung clinched the fourth position, while Ajab wheat flour rounded off the top five most beloved brands among Kenyan women.

Supermarket retail chain Naivas secured the sixth spot on the list, with telco Airtel ranking seventh.

KCB Bank, Nakuru-based cooking oil company Menengai, and American technology company Apple respectively concluded the top 10 list of the most beloved brands by women in Kenya.

Sugar brands Kabras and Mumias claimed the eleventh and twelfth positions on the list, followed by the global Chinese smartphone brand Tecno.

Flour brand Taifa and baby and feminine care brand Softcare secured the fourteenth and fifteenth spots, respectively.

Mount Kenya Milk, the soon-to-be-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), yoghurt brand Delamare, maize and wheat flour brand Dola, and Safaricom’s Mshwari lending service occupied positions 16 to 20 on the list, respectively.

Additionally, Delmonte, Nivea, Coca-Cola, Arimis, Oppo, Sprite, Fanta, Elianto, Total, Ramtons, Jade Collection, Omo, Nike, Netflix, Afia, Predator, Lifebuoy, and HP stood out among some of the other brands featured on the list.