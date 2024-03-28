The government is moving full speed with its initiative to clear the way for the development of affordable housing units by identifying approximately 12,000 acres of land for this purpose.

Alice Wahome, the Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Housing, announced on Wednesday that 575 parcels of land have been earmarked for the government’s ambitious housing project.

During her address to the Senate, Wahome detailed that a portion of this land currently houses old estates, owned by both national and county governments, which are slated for demolition.

Some demolition activities have already commenced in various parts of the country. Specifically, 62 parcels spanning 780 acres have been identified within Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru counties for immediate action.

These parcels were identifies from ministries, county governments, departments, authorities, and with help from Members of Parliament, creating a consolidated land bank for the affordable housing initiative.

However, Wahome clarified that not all identified parcels would be utilized for the housing program, as some do not meet the necessary criteria for potential projects. Nonetheless, these lands will remain in the land bank for future consideration.

The query from Marsabit Senator Mohammed Chute regarding the value of each government-owned parcel designated for the project prompted Wahome’s disclosure.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to constructing at least 200,000 housing units annually to address the housing deficit and provide employment opportunities for the youth. The procurement of investors for these developments is being conducted in strict accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, ensuring transparency and fairness in the process.

Wahome reassured that although the housing units will be constructed on public land, the land will not be transferred to the developers.

The partnerships with developers are governed by the Sustainability Procurement Portfolio Methodology, allowing them to become strategic partners and qualify for project incentives. This strategy is designed to benefit end buyers and increase home ownership in Kenya.

Significant progress has already been made, with two projects completed in Park Road, Nairobi, and Bondeni, Nakuru. Currently, seven projects are underway on 116.5 acres in Nairobi and Nakuru counties.

The Park Road Housing Project, a flagship for affordable housing, boasts 1,370 units, while the Bondeni project offers 605 units. On top of the ongoing projects in Nairobi and Nakuru; Mombasa and Kisumu counties are in the planning stages for future developments.

Among the notable projects is the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Housing Project, which will provide 4,054 units and include comprehensive amenities like schools, commercial spaces, health centers, and recreational facilities.

Another significant project in Shauri Moyo-Kamkunji constituency will introduce 4,556 housing units, as the Mukuru Met Site project delivers 13,076 units across three lots.

The affordable housing act is still subject to litigation, but the government is not waiting for a final court decision.