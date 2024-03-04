After months of political hiatus, KANU party leader and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has resurfaced.

On Sunday, Moi actively participated in a political tour of the Mt Kenya region alongside Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who had set up camp in the area for the weekend.

In his meet the people tour, Kalonzo was joined by Usawa party leader Mwangi wa Iria and DAP Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

In what appears to be a revitalized opposition gearing up for 2027, Kalonzo has been conducting numerous rallies across the country as he endeavors to garner support to challenge President William Ruto.

Gideon Moi’s return to the political scene occurred shortly after he hosted Kalonzo and Wa Iria at his Kabarak home in Nakuru on Wednesday.

Moi had been inactive in politics since losing his seat in the 2022 General Elections.

This development coincides with ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s anticipated exit from local politics as he sets his sights on the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

At the Homa Bay International Investment Conference, Kalonzo reassured opposition followers, stating that they need not be concerned about Raila’s exit, as he is prepared to step into his shoes.