Fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe, wanted in the United States for murder, was last Friday allowed more time to secure the services of a new lawyer after he dismissed his State-assigned advocates earlier in the week.

While appealing to Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina to allow him to secure the services of a lawyer, Kang’ethe claimed that police had denied him access to a phone.

“I have not been able to secure the services of a lawyer to defend me in these extradition proceedings because the police have not allowed me to access my phone to call a lawyer to act for me in this matter,” the suspect told Onyina.

He insisted that he needed a lawyer of his choosing.

However, the prosecution asked the court to acknowledge that the extradition process was ready but delayed due to the fugitive’s escape from lawful custody. The prosecution argued that he was causing additional delays by dropping his previous lawyers.

A prosecutor informed Onyina that all the necessary documents for the court proceedings had been served to Kang’ethe before his extradition to the United States to face justice for the murder of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu in Boston on October 31, 2023.

The US government has since supplied the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with evidence to be used in the murder case against Kang’ethe.

Onyina gave the murder suspect until March 13, 2024, to secure a lawyer. The magistrate emphasized that legal representation is a constitutional right for every suspect, and the court cannot deprive him of his rights.

“Your plea for more time to get yourself a lawyer be and is hereby allowed. This case will be mentioned on March 13, 2024 for further directions,” Onyina directed.