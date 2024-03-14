Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has today issued vacation orders for a mining site in Marsabit County, following escalation of violence in the area.

Dabel Artisinal Mining Sites within Golbo Division have experienced rising insecurity as a result of gang rivalries. This week 7 people were killed in the area, with multiple cases of rape, defilement and gender based violence being reported.

A special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been assigned to take over Investigations to identify and apprehend the offenders.

In a gazette notice Thursday, the CS declared that effective 0630 Hours today, 14th, the sites are to be vacated, terming them as ‘dangerous and disturbed’.

Subsequently, no person may be found present in the areas specified in the Gazette Notice at any time without the written authority of the County Police Commander, Marsabit County.

“The orders shall remain in force at all times but they may be terminated, withdrawn, varied, continued or otherwise altered as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration may direct,” the notice reads.