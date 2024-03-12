Bongo Flava sensation Ali Saleh Kiba, best known as Alikiba, marked two decades in the music industry by unveiling his latest venture, Crown Media, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam.

Esteemed guests graced the star-studded ceremony, including former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, Minister of Information Nape Moses Nnauye, and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, Alikiba’s radio station, Crown FM, secured the frequency 92.1, extending its reach to Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Zanzibar, and the Pwani regions.

The media company also operates a TV station, Crown TV, and will additionally leverage the digital space and innovation.

Speaking about his inspiration behind venturing into media, the ‘Mahaba’ hitmaker credited his success as an artiste to the media, emphasizing that it played a crucial role in shaping him into the star he is today.

“Media is a powerful tool; it played a significant role in shaping me into the Alikiba of today. I couldn’t sleep without my small radio, a gift from my father. The challenges I faced led me to provide a solution through media, and that’s what inspired me. 1986 was the beginning of my voice. It was the voice of dreams and ambitions,” he said.

Reflecting on the choice of the name ‘Crown’ for his media empire, Ali Kiba expalined: “Crown represents the value we aim to bring to everyone—a royal experience in entertainment.”