The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) will from 8 AM today inspect a minimum of six prominent entertainment venues in Nairobi County.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, PSRA Director General Fazul Mahamed stated that the inspection seeks to verify whether the security guards hired by the establishments are licensed in accordance with the law.

The authority revealed that it will inspect Black Samurai, Oyster Bay, Embassy Bistrol, Kettle House, Milan, and Quiver Lounge Kitengela.

“The purpose of this inspection is to ensure that the bouncers employed or otherwise engaged by these establishments have undergone mandatory security training, are duly licensed and possess valid Guard Force Numbers (GFNs) to operate as private security service providers,” Mahamed said.

“This inspection underscores the Authority’s determination to continuous oversight and enforcement measures.”

Meanwhile, the Authority has canceled the operating licenses of nine major security companies for allegedly violating various regulations.

PSRA revoked the licenses of companies including Senaca East Africa Ltd., Bedrock Security Alarms Systems, and Hipora Security Solutions, among others, due to their failure to comply with the minimum wage of Sh30,000 for security personnel.

This comes after the seven-day notice for the firms to comply with the directive expired on Tuesday, February 6.

Currently, the minimum pay for daytime security officers is approximately Sh15,201.65, while nighttime security officers receive about Sh16,959.