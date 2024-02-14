In a week, the government will receive the first batch of assorted security equipment as part of the ambitious 5-year, Kes.37 billion modernization program, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced.

The first batch includes personal protective gear for security agents. CS Kindiki stated that the supplier is currently assembling the batch before handing it over to the government.

During engagements with frontline officers at the newly established Salama Camp on Tuesday, Kindiki emphasized the government’s commitment to continually evaluate covert and overt strategies in sustaining efforts against terrorism and other national security threats.

“We must neutralise and dominate the enemy from all angles and ensure that our country is safe, and our people are able to work, live, and invest in peace and without any fear,” Kindiki said.

The Interior Minister said the second phase of modernized equipment, including drones and other advanced surveillance technologies, is set to arrive within two months.

Additionally, CS Kindiki disclosed that the third batch, expected later this year, will feature gunship helicopters and other aerial mobility assets.

Addressing security concerns in Lamu, Kindiki assured residents of the government’s commitment to resolving any grievances peacefully and in compliance with the law.

CS Kindiki issued a stern warning against exploiting such grievances to stoke ethnic or religious tensions, emphasizing that the government will not tolerate actions that promote discord.

“Political leaders have their space, and so do our security officers and members of the public. The Government is ready and willing to listen to and work with all stakeholders,” he said.