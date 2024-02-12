After resolving the challenges that had stalled the process, authorities are actively advancing plans to transform Thika town into an Industrial Smart City.

The County Government of Kiambu is aiming to secure the Thika city charter by the end of this year. This initiative has garnered support from residents and local leaders, who are optimistic that the elevation will attract investors, generate employment opportunities, and lead to increased financial allocation from the national government for the bustling town.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi disclosed that upon the town’s elevation to city status, it is poised to receive Ksh 1 billion for infrastructural development. This allocation is intended to enhance the town’s environment, making it more appealing to potential investors.

Governor Wamatangi confirmed that efforts to confer city status upon the town were actively in progress, citing the recent gazettement of 325 acres for an Export Processing Zone. This land was made available after the county government allocated a portion surrendered by Del Monte.

He pledged to safeguard public land in the region to facilitate the creation of facilities necessary for the town to attain city status.

Wamatangi at the same time expressed concern, noting that approximately 100 acres of land, previously surrendered to the county by Del Monte during the previous administration, had been encroached upon by some local politicians and private developers.