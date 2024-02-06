President William Ruto is today set to commence an official two-day visit to Japan. The visit is intended to reciprocate Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Nairobi last year, which was part of his four-nation African tour covering Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, and Mozambique.

The diplomatic tour aims to enhance the amicable relations between Japan and Kenya and contribute to the economic improvement of Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the anticipated meeting between President Ruto and Prime Minister Kishida would focus on discussions regarding trade and economic partnerships, education, scholarships, infrastructure development, as well as regional peace and security concerns within East Africa.

President Ruto is scheduled to tour Tokyo and Aichi Prefecture, a manufacturing hub in the center of Honshu Island, during the visit.

Accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and others, the President aims to advocate for crucial infrastructure projects for Kenya.

Mudavadi emphasized the robust ties and collaboration between Kenya and foreign nations, including Japan, under President Ruto’s administration.

The PCS further pointed out that Japan has provided funding for significant projects in Kenya’s health, agriculture, and education sectors.

“Such projects include the upgrading of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory, the construction of the Mombasa Southern Bypass and the implementation of an intelligent transport system in Mombasa County,” he said.

Mudavadi defended the Ruto administration’s foreign travels, asserting that they were facilitating fair and transparent financial development, crucial for alleviating Kenya’s debt problems.

He urged critics of President Ruto’s administration to refrain from castigating him for these foreign trips, emphasizing that they were yielding numerous benefits for Kenyans.