Bookmakers accept online sports bets. There are quite a lot of them, so it won’t be difficult to choose. PariPesa Kenya offers a broad selection of sports and types of bets.

What to look for when choosing a bookmaker:

* License. Its presence indicates that the bookmaker operates legally.

* Legal information. An honest bookmaker will not hide this data. Sites that do not contain any information about the owners of the bookmaker, its legal address, etc., should be wary.

* Reputation. When choosing a bookmaker, prefer well-known companies with a good reputation: this is the key.

* Safety. Legal bookmakers require mandatory confirmation of the client’s identity and linking of a bank card. This protects the funds in the account.

How to bet on sports?

We have prepared detailed instructions on how to start using the bookmaker website. Choose a reliable bookmaker. Focus on reputation, popularity, and the company’s license.

Go to the official website and register.

Click “Top up your account”. The names of the buttons may differ on the websites of different bookmakers, but the essence is the same.

Specify the amount to be credited.

Fill in your payment information: card number, expiration date, and security code.

Money comes to your account balance within 5-10 minutes. You will then be able to place your bet at an online bookmaker.

As a rule, all bookmakers offer various bonuses to beginners. We recommend that you carefully study the promotions page before replenishing your account. This may provide additional benefits such as a free bet, bonus money, or insurance.

To place a bet, you need to select an event and outcome. To do this, use the instructions:

Select “Live” or “Pre-match” mode. The section with expected matches in different bookmakers may be called “Sport” or “Line.” The section with bets that can be made after the start of the game is always called “Live” or “Live.”

Click on an event to open details.

Select one or more outcomes and click on them.

In the coupon, indicate the bet amount. Bookmakers usually set minimum and maximum limits. They may differ in different events.

If there are several outcomes, indicate the desired type of bet – express, system, or individual singles.

Confirm your bet with the bookmaker.

Now, all that remains is to wait for the match results and find out whether you were successful.

If successful, the money will be credited to your account within the time frame specified by the bookmaker. Typically, bet settlement in Prematch takes up to 72 hours, and in Live it takes up to three hours.

Please note that bookmakers require verification from each client. The identity verification procedure is carried out using documents.

There are two options: take a photo of your passport and upload it to the website or go through instant verification through Diyu.

Usually, verification is needed to withdraw funds from your account, but in some companies, you need it to top up your account and place an online bet on sports.

In this case, you need to confirm your identity immediately after registration.

Key Features to Look for When Betting on Sports

Online bookmaker bets have several features. We have prepared some tips for beginners:

Study the team statistics. Most often, beginners rush to place their first bet on football. This sport is familiar to many, and everyone knows the teams. However, each match can end very unpredictably. We recommend that you carefully review the statistics. For example, make sure that there are no substitutions before the start of the game.

Read the forecasts. Before betting on sports online, study the forecasts of famous sports analysts. This is especially true for those who do not know the team’s lineups and tactics well. Forecasts can sometimes provide a lot of helpful information.

Evaluate the conditions. No matter how much you would like to bet on your favorite team, be honest: if it is playing on a foreign field in bad weather, and the forward has recently been injured, the chances of a brilliant victory in this match are not the highest.

Do not bet the entire amount at once. Try a smaller amount for the beginning.

Use bonuses. Bookmakers offer welcome gifts to newcomers: free bets, insurance, and deposit bonus. Using bonuses is a great way to try something new without risking much.

In general, online betting with PariPesa is a very popular entertainment and can diversify leisure time and, at the same time, bring winnings.

However, you should always approach the game responsibly and honestly assess the risks before making a bet.