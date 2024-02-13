Since the beginning of the year, road accidents across the country have claimed 563 lives.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) shows these fatalities occurred between January 1 and February 11, 2024. The statistics indicate a 4.8% increase compared to the deaths recorded during the same period in 2023, which stood at 537.

Pedestrians lead in fatalities with 216, surpassing the 163 recorded last year.

Following closely, passengers recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 11 compared to the 98 recorded in the same period of 2023.

Motorcyclists recorded 140 deaths, representing a decrease compared to the 151 in 2023. Pillion passengers recorded 54 deaths, a decrease compared to the 68 witnessed last year.

In road accidents, 35 drivers have lost their lives, indicating a decrease compared to 49 in the same period last year.

So far this year, only 9 pedal cyclists have died from an accident within the period under review, compared to 8 last year.

In October 2023, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) implemented the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023-2027), which aims to achieve a 50 percent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.