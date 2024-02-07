An official from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) linked to the tragic gas explosion in Embakasi has voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the individual was accompanied by a legal representative to the Embakasi police station on Tuesday, where she is currently detained, awaiting her court appearance at the Makadara law courts for the request of custodial orders.

The surrender of this NEMA official increases the tally of suspects to five, whom authorities are pursuing for their alleged roles in the incident that resulted in seven fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continues to seek four additional individuals, including a site manager, two drivers, and another NEMA official, urging the public to provide any information regarding their whereabouts through a toll-free hotline or any police station.

Following the disaster, the plant owner and three NEMA officials were taken to court in Nairobi, marking progress in the judicial process aimed at delivering justice to the victims.

Charged with murder, these individuals’ detention for a 21-day investigation period is under judicial consideration.

In his statement, Mwaura also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to support the explosion’s victims, noting that those sheltered at the Embakasi Social Hall have been reintegrated with the community or given alternative housing solutions.

The commitment to providing sustained assistance, including food and non-food items, underscores the government’s comprehensive approach to aid the affected individuals and families in overcoming the aftermath of this calamity and restoring normalcy to their lives.