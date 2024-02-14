Wanted murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe has been rearrested, after his dramatic escape from police custody.

The arrest took place in Embulbul in Ngong on Tuesday evening, and according to Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei, the fugitive had sought refuge at a relative’s home.

His arrest came exactly 1 week after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station, where he has being held awaiting extradition to the US, where he is wanted for murder. The 40 year old is accused of murdering Margaret Mbitu on October 31, 2023.

Her body was discovered in the boot of a car at Logan International Airport in Boston.

After being on the run for 3 months, Kenyan police apprehended him at a Westlands nightclub on January 30.

Having already renounced his US citizenship, the extradition process has to be approved by a court process, and this explains why he remained in police custody.

Kang’ethe’s brother has also been arrested in connection to his escape. Also detained by the police is his cousin, who is also his lawyer, Beatrice Ng’ethe.