The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has pledged to investigate the surge in the country’s debt to Ksh11.1 trillion.

With the current government accumulating a debt exceeding Ksh2.4 trillion since assuming office, the commission declared that some projects benefiting from the funds were under its scrutiny.

Simultaneously, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) endorsed calls to probe the utilization of the funds.

During a meeting at Sawela Lodge in Naivasha between senior officers of EACC and members of the parliamentary committee, it was disclosed that the commission, led by Chairman Bishop David Oginde, is examining past and present projects in the country to assess how the funds were utilized.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the meetings, Oginde declared that the commission would not operate independently in the fight against corruption in the country. He refuted claims that the Naivasha retreat was a follow-up to the meeting between the President and Judiciary at the State House to discuss graft allegations.

George Murugara, the Chair of JLAC, affirmed that the committee fully endorses investigations into how the State’s borrowed funds were utilized. He mentioned that the committee is open to continuing support for EACC in combating corruption through suitable legislative and budgetary allocations.