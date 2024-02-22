The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively inviting police officers to join its unit and combat the escalating crime rates across the country. The DCI is recruiting personnel to bolster its intelligence unit and strengthen endeavors to combat and contain crime nationwide.

The prospective recruits will become part of the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at the DCI headquarters.

The CRIB also has branches in all regions, counties, and sub-counties, actively coordinating with the headquarters for various crime-related operations.

A memo was dispatched by the police headquarters to all sub-county commissioners, instructing officers who meet specific qualifications and hold a rank below chief inspector to submit applications to the DCI for potential recruitment.

Requirements to Join DCI Intelligence Wing

The required candidates must be current serving police officers with a minimum academic qualification of a C plain in either Swahili or English and an overall mean grade of C plain in their KCSE.

Additionally, candidates should be below 40 years old, have successfully passed the police law examination, possess a clean disciplinary record, demonstrate proficient drafting skills, and exhibit effective communication skills.

Preference will be given to officers holding a degree or diploma in information technology (IT) or a related field, and those with a valid driver’s license.

“Diploma/degree holders in information technology or any other related field and valid driving license will have an added advantage,” the memo indicated.

Changes at Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB)

The vacancies come in the wake of a raft of changes at the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) headquarters on Kiambu Road.

The newly appointed head of the unit is Dennis Okadapau, formerly the Director of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) at the DCI. Okadapau succeeds John Onyango, who was recently promoted and assigned the position of deputy DCI.

Previously known as the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the CRIB is a crucial division instrumental in aiding officers in apprehending infamous criminals. This unit possesses comprehensive personal information on every individual in the country.

Its primary mandate encompasses offender profiling and crime analysis. The unit actively gathers crime data nationwide, compiles it into a database, identifies crime patterns and trends, and conducts research to offer guidance to various stakeholders.

Facilitating the sharing of criminal data among investigative units across the country, the CRIB acts as a crucial link between these entities.

Under the leadership of DCI Mohamed Amin, the CRIB also collaborates with other government data repositories to enhance the offender profiling process. It maintains close coordination with investigative and operational units, providing analytical assistance.