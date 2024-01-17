On Monday, Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago faced accusations of witness intimidation in the Sh1.1 billion overseas education scholarship case.

Mr. Kemboi Kiptoo, the lawyer representing the affected families, expressed the concerns in court, claiming that Mr Mandago has been involved in activities that could potentially interfere with the witnesses participating in the court case.

Appearing virtually before Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Alloys Ndege, the victims’ lawyer urged the court to expedite the case hearing, citing concerns that Senator Mandago’s actions could be intimidating and disruptive.

“We need to fast-track the matter because the suspect, who is a powerful man, has been moving across the county in a manner likely to interfere with the witnesses. He has also been making statements that are likely to intimidate the complainants and the witnesses in the case,” Mr Kiptoo said.

Nevertheless, the prosecution, represented by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Hassan Abdi, dismissed the intimidation claims as baseless.

Mr. Abdi argued that the state is entirely in control of the witnesses, and such allegations have not been brought to the prosecution’s attention.

He said Kiptoo should liaise with their office to address the matter.

Meanwhile, the defense team, led by Mr. Milan Bwire, requested an extension of time to prepare for the trial.

Mr. Bwire mentioned that the prosecution had provided them with a substantial volume of documents, requiring the defense to review them thoroughly.

The court approved a one-month extension, and the case will be mentioned on February 12.