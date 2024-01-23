The government has announced plans to construct a new expressway on Kiambu Road in Nairobi as it aims to alleviate traffic congestion on the busy route.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stated that the new expressway would be constructed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as a means of “reducing government expenditure on road construction.”

Murkomen announced the new plan for the Kiambu Road expressway during the official launch of the Nairobi Expressway Haile Selassie Exit Plaza, which has been under construction for five months.

“We will soon start the Kiambu Road Expressway through Public-private partnership since that is the best model to finance infrastructure projects currently,” the CS said.

Murkomen also announced that the dualling work on Kenya’s Rironi-Mau Summit road in Kiambu and Nakuru counties is set to commence this year.

The Rironi-Mau Summit road is integral to the larger Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway PPP project, designed to enhance connectivity to Kenya’s Rift Valley, Western Kenya regions, and beyond.

The Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road is a segment of the A8 highway and is part of the Northern Corridor, linking the Port of Mombasa through Nairobi to Malaba at the Uganda border and extending to Kampala.

CS Murkomen said the government will continue working with both local and international investors and contractors to roll out more infrastructure projects as a way of cutting down Government expenditure and reducing public debt.