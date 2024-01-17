The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, has sanctioned ten criminal charges, including murder and manslaughter, against suspects associated with the Shakahola massacre.

Ingonga stated that his office examined the investigative file provided by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and discovered ample evidence to file charges against the 95 suspects apprehended in connection with religious cultic practices which resulted in the loss of over 430 lives.

“Upon thorough analysis of the evidence, the DPP is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute ninety-five (95) suspects with the charges. The ODPP undertakes to expeditiously prosecute the matters in view of the great public interest involved,” ODPP said in a press statement.

Mr. Ingonga has consequently instructed that the suspects be brought before the High Court and Magistrate courts to face the criminal charges.

According to the Penal Code, the suspects will face charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault causing bodily harm.

Terrorism And Child Torture Charges

Under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, and the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act, 2010, the suspects will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act, and being in possession of an article connected with an offense under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

According to the Children Act, Prevention of Torture Act, and the Basic Education Act, 2013, the suspects will face charges related to subjecting a child to torture, cruelty to a child, and violating a child’s right to education, contravening Section 30 (1)(2) as read with Section 30 (3) of the Basic Education Act, 2013.

Mr. David Siele, the Criminal Investigation Officer of Kilifi County, informed the Nation that the first group of Shakahola suspects will face charges at the Malindi High Court on Wednesday.

Siele said the second batch, scheduled for charges next week, will be facing various charges, including offenses related to children.

“The suspects will be formally charged in different Courts in Shanzu, Malindi, and Tononoka Court in Mombasa for children,” he said