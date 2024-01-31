Police in Kipkelion, Kericho County, are reportedly holding a man who allegedly beat his son to death for drinking and refusing to return to university.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the fourth-year Karatina University student for consuming alcohol instead of going back to the institution, which reopened earlier this month.

Area residents reported that upon arriving home, the man found his son in a drunken stupor, an action that purportedly angered him. He allegedly confronted his son, questioning why he had skipped the university despite selling family land and other resources to finance his education.

Following a brief altercation, the father reportedly grabbed a piece of wood, wrestled his son to the ground, and beat him, causing severe injuries.

The man’s wife was away from home attending a relative’s funeral in Nandi County when the incident occurred.

Upon hearing distress calls, villagers hurried to the homestead, intervening to rescue the boy from the enraged father.

They rushed him to Fort Ternan sub-county hospital for First Aid before transferring him to Kericho County Referral Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The suspect is detained at Kipkelion Police Station, awaiting arraignment pending the completion of investigations.