Webp and PNG are image formats especially workable with websites.

Webp is a new version of file supported by Google but not many browsers and software support it. Hence a need for webp to png conversion is essential.

The easiest method of webtop.xyz is to use online tools available on the internet.

Here is a list of the top 5 conversion tools:

1. webptopng.xyz

The website is fully dedicated to converting webp to png files. With a few clicks, you can convert multiple webp images within a few seconds. It is the best-converting webp to png tool. Here is a step-by-step guide to using the online tool.

* Click on choose file option or use drag and drag-and-drop method to upload the area

* Once the file is uploaded click on the convert button to initiate the conversion process.

* Now your converted file is ready to download click on the download option to get the png form of the file. At this step, after downloading the file, you can use the recovery button to convert more webp to png files.

Features of webptopng.xyz

Here are a few features of the converter which make the tool easy to use

Faster conversion

This webp to png converter allows the user to convert the images quickly and fast in a simple manner. The user interface of this tool is very easy and simple.

Secure conversion

The web tool claims the security of files and guarantees 100% secure file conversion without distortion of files.

The file once uploaded on a website will be deleted permanently after processing so it can not be used by another person. It is a trusted website where you can also access the image from cloud storage such as Dropbox and Google Drive.

No cost conversion

This web png converter is free to use and provides a highly reliable seamless conversion process.

2. Convertio

The second tool on our list is convertio. It is also an online converting tool which can convert webp to png or any other image file format conversion.

It provides a variety of file conversion options and supports up to 300 different file formats.

It can store your image for up to 24 hr but you can delete them manually. All the conversion takes place in the cloud and no need to install separate software for file conversion.

Here are a few steps to convert webp to png

* Open the conversion website on your browser

* Upload the webp file from the computer or google drive or Dropbox. You are given three options to select from

* Select the png file as the desired output format and click the convert button

* After conversion, download the file and you get the option of converting more files

3. CloudConvert

Cloudconvert is yet another powerful online file conversion tool that turns webp into png. It also provides a batch selection of images for conversion which saves time and energy. Here are a few steps to use Cloudconvert

* This tool provides you various options for selecting webp files from your desktop or the cloud or url with a dropdown menu. so select the file and upload it to the site.

* Select the PNG file format as the converting option. You can customize the converted image size with a wrench icon

* Press the convert button or add more files for batch selection

* Once the conversion is complete, download the files with the download button.

4. The Online Converter

The online converter allows you to convert Google web pictures to PNG in a few seconds. It is a full-featured and unique online converter.

The great thing about this platform is that it allows you to proceed with bulky webp file conversion. The platform also provides a great encryption framework that maintains data security.

The unique feature of this webp to png converter is it allows you to download the file in the cloud without using your computer space. It also allows the user to choose the quality of conversion.

The higher the quality the more is the size of the file. Steps involved in using the online converter

* Choose a web file from the four available options. You can select a file from the computer or Google Drive Cloud, paste a URL link, or take it from Dropbox.

* Once you select the file press on the start button. Batch processing is available only in the premium version

* Download the converted file with the extension filename.png by clicking on it or from the download button. It also provides a QR scan facility to download pictures to your mobile phone. The converted file can be downloaded in the cloud as well.

5. EZGIF

It is yet another famous platform for webp to png file conversion.

This platform also provides other conversion tool facilities that help users create gifs from videos, cropping, or another facility.

The beneficial point of this tool is it can convert a heavy file up to 50MB at once without losing the quality.

Along with the result, it is 100% free and easy to use for beginners and experts.

The uniqueness of this tool is that after uploading a picture it provides you with a toolbox to crop, resize, and add effects to the image.

Follow the steps to turn Webp to png

* Upload the picture from two options either choose from a computer or paste the URL of an image

* Hit the upload button. The picture will display the uploaded one and the converted one.

* Click on the save button to download the converted file

Conclusion

Many online websites provide tools that convert webp to png files. All you need is access to the internet and the website which provides this service.

All tools provide webp to png conversion facility but each has a different user interface.

Some tools provide multiple uploading and downloading options and some provide batch conversion facilities. Some provide editing tools after conversion. It depends on you which tool will work best for your needs.