Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has spoken out in response to comments made by the Wiper party leader about her Kamwene outfit.

During a Tuesday night interview on KTN News, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper criticized the Kamwene initiative, describing it as a concept that is “dead on arrival.”

He argued that this coalition of opposition leaders from Mount Kenya is based on a flawed political philosophy and advised them to abandon this approach for greater unity within the Azimio coalition.

Responding to these remarks, Karua questioned the reasons behind Kalonzo’s consistent mention of Kamwene in his conversations.

“Why does Kamwene seem to alarm my brother Kalonzo Musyoka so much that he feels compelled to bring it up in every conversation?” she wondered on X.

Despite Kalonzo’s skepticism, the Kamwene group, which Karua leads, maintains that their focus is on strengthening their position within the Azimio coalition.

They emphasize their commitment to the unity and representation of the Mount Kenya region’s interests within the opposition.

At their first major meeting, which brought together leaders from all ten counties of Mount Kenya, the Kamwene group declared their intention to become a key voice for the region.

Former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, speaking at the event, asserted the importance of political interests.

“We are unapologetically focused on the interests of our region. Those who are anxious about our unity have no reason to be,” he said.

He added, “In politics, it’s all about interests, and as people of the mountain, we have every right to state our case in Kenya.”

Kamwene is widely seen as Karua and anti-Ruto Mt Kenya leaders preferred outfit as we head to the 2027 election, amidst speculations that Azimio may disintegrate before then.