In what has become tradition, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was once again personally invested in the results of KCSE 2023. For several years now, the senator has had a son or daughter seating for a national exam, whose results he generously shares on Twitter.

Khalwale’s antics have become a running joke, with many referring to him as the most fertile Kenyan.

Yesterday like clockwork, Khalwale once again was happy to announce the results of a family member – his daughter. Gift Atubukha Khalwale, a former student at St Brigids High School-Kiminini, scored a B+, continuing the family tradition of spectacular performances in national examinations.

The senator wrote, “Congratulations, Gift Atubukha Khalwale! I want to thank my family, the entire St Brigids High School-Kiminini fraternity, and above all, God for supporting my little Tubu to this milestone.”

Gift was also a top performer in the 2019 KCPE, where she scored 396 marks, despite seating for the exams at a period of mourning for her family.

Speaking of her performance then, Khalwale noted, “When she was sitting her exam, is when we were burying her mother and we had kept it away from her but she got to know because of the media. We are very happy that she did well.”

Following these new results from yet another Khalwale, Kenyans on X were quick to respond.

