On Saturday, Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta attended the consecration ceremony of St. John the Baptist Chapel in Ichaweri, Kiambu County.

The Most Reverend Philip A. Anyolo, the Nairobi Metropolitan Archbishop, officiated the service.

The former First Family constructed the new landmark along Kenyatta Road on the foundations of the Ichaweri chapel, which the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta erected in 1971.

Former First Lady Mama Ngina and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta said the decision to construct the chapel was a tribute to the first President.

“His desire was to have a church within the community where people could gather together and worship. He had just come from detention in Maralal, Samburu County,” said Mama Ngina.

Uhuru expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to realizing the dream.

He specifically thanked Mama Ngina, acknowledging her determination, confidence, and dedication to completing the chapel.

Members of the Kenyatta family, friends, and community members attended the consecration mass.

