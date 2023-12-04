President William Ruto is scheduled to undertake a significant two-day State visit to India, starting on Monday, following an invitation from India’s President Murmu.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that President Ruto’s visit is intended to strengthen the enduring bilateral relationship between Kenya and India.

“A Presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries,” it said.

This visit marks President Ruto’s maiden trip to India since assuming office as Kenya’s fifth Head of State in September 2022.

Throughout his sojourn, President Ruto will participate in crucial diplomatic engagements, including meetings with the Indian President. He is set to receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

President Ruto has a scheduled agenda that involves detailed discussions with Prime Minister Modi and active participation in a business and investment-oriented event in New Delhi.

This visit highlights the shared commitment of both nations to intensify their cooperation and enhance economic ties.