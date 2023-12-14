The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is urging motorists to confirm their e-Citizen credentials. This is part of the authority’s preparation to temporarily close the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) portal from midnight on Friday, December 29, 2023, until Monday, January 1, 2024.

During this period, NTSA announced in a notice that it would restrict transactions for all NTSA services.

Subsequently, the e-Citizen platform will consolidate access to all NTSA online services. Starting Tuesday, January 2, 2024, only e-Citizen login credentials (Username and Password) shall be used to access NTSA services.

NTSA Director General George Njao encouraged the public to ensure their e-Citizen credentials are up to date to prevent any service disruptions.

“All clients with pending transactions on the TIMS platform are required to complete their applications by Friday, December 15, 2023, to avoid any inconveniences,” Mr Njao said.

Also Read – Kenyans Poised for Additional Costs as NTSA Unveils Plan to Increase Charges

“To ensure a seamless transition, NTSA urges all clients, including motor vehicle owners, financial institutions, insurance companies, motor/motorcycle dealers, corporate/companies, Embassies, Missions, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), among other entities, to validate their e-Citizen accounts,” the Authority added.

In the account validation process, NTSA emphasized that individuals authorized to conduct transactions on behalf of organizations should log in to their e-Citizen accounts and include the specific organization by using the KRA PIN Numbers.

“This is a critical exercise to ensure access to all NTSA services within the platform,” the Authority noted.

Moreover, NTSA will host virtual training sessions and demonstrations from December 18 to 22, 2023, to familiarize clients with the service flows. The registration process is free of charge and will be available on the NTSA portal.

This initiative aligns with the government’s directive for all ministries to adhere to and raise awareness about migrating all government services onto the e-Citizen platform by December 31, 2023.