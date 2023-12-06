Migori police have launched a search for a man who fled after reportedly killing his teenage daughter for spending a night at her boyfriend’s residence.

The 17-year-old girl, a Form Four student, reportedly left their home after dinner, unbeknownst to her father.

Upon discovering her absence, the father searched for her in Amoyo village during the night. Failing to locate her, he sat in the compound and waited until she returned around 4:30 am.

“The father flogged her and left her unconscious, she was rushed to a local hospital in the morning where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning. The father fled after it was reported to police,” Nyatike subcounty police boss Dorothy Migarusha said.

The incident occurred in Amoyo village, Got Kachola ward. Migarusha mentioned that upon learning of the girl’s demise and the subsequent police alert, the father chose to flee.

The police have notified elders and local administration in nearby Tanzania to assist in apprehending the suspect.