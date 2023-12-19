Parents of over one million candidates who took the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations can access the 2024 form one placement results via the Ministry of Education website.

On Monday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the results at Lenana School in Nairobi following a two-week placement exercise conducted by the ministry.

The CS said the placements followed candidate choices and other criteria.

“Some students were placed in schools of equivalent standing outside their counties. This includes those from counties with inadequate capacity,” Machogu said.

Candidates will now transition to secondary schools either within their respective counties or beyond.

The CS reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a complete transition to secondary education, emphasizing that the fees for both day and boarding schools will remain unchanged.

How To Check 2024 Form One Placement Results Online

CS Machogu directed parents and guardians to download placement letters directly from the Ministry of Education website (http://www.education.go.ke/) and cautioned against using intermediaries.

Upon visiting the website, locate the online service section where you will find two links. Click on the first link titled “Click here to Access Form One Placement: link 1.”

This will redirect you to the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) website, accessible at http://kemis.education.go.ke.

Navigate to the “2024 Form One Selection and Placement” section on the Kemis website and open the tab.

You will be prompted to enter the candidate’s index number and a name, such as one of the names if there are two, like “John” or “Sue.” Click on the search button to obtain the results.

Upon display of the results, find the section below titled “Access calling letter.”

Click on that section, and you will be directed to a tab with a link titled “Click here to Access Form One School Placement Letter.”

Click the link to download the placement letter.

“I assure Kenyans that this website has been tested and proven and is 100% accurate. It is in operation,” Machogu said.

Machogu emphasized that the government has sufficient capacity to accommodate all 1.4 million candidates who took the recent KCPE examination.

The CS also assured parents that there would be no increase in fees next year as their children transition to secondary school.

“Gov’t upholds its commitment to providing free day secondary education which includes allocation for tuition and operation expenses. The fees charged in secondary schools will remain unchanged in 2024. Schools will continue to receive funds based on accurate enrolment data,” said CS Machogu.