The Ministry of Interior and National Administration is calling on all drivers to practice caution and responsibility on the roads throughout the festive season.

In a statement, PS Dr. Raymond Omollo emphasized that the December holidays, known for heightened travel, unfortunately, experience a rise in road accidents, frequently linked to reckless driving.

“The safety of every road user is a shared responsibility, and the consequences of reckless driving can be severe. We implore all drivers to prioritize safety, adhere to traffic regulations, and make responsible choices behind the wheel,” he said.

The statement further read that “in pursuit of festive cheer, it is paramount to “Arrive Alive and Arrive Safely.”

Omollo further emphasized that the eagerness to reach our destinations should never jeopardize our safety or that of others on the road.

“Adhering to speed limits significantly reduces the risk of accidents.”

Furthermore, the PS pointed out that heavy rainfall during this season can also reduce visibility; therefore, it is crucial to adapt your driving and timings to accommodate these conditions.

“With the El Nino floods still upon us, the public is advised to stay informed, through the National El Niño Emergency & Disaster Response Command Centre, about weather conditions and cut off roads so as to plan journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary frustrations.”

Similarly, PS Omollo underscored that driving under the influence of alcohol endangers lives and entails severe legal consequences.

“Those planning to celebrate with alcohol should arrange for a designated driver or alternative transportation.”

In conclusion, the Ministry urged all drivers to be conscientious road users, exhibiting care and consideration for the well-being of everyone sharing the highways.

“Let us collectively contribute to safer roads, ensuring that this holiday season remains one of safety for all.”