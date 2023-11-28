Three suspects who were involved in a botched carjacking last week are on trial for attempted robbery after being arrested in a dramatic arrest outside Kasarani police station in Nairobi.

The defendants, namely Kelvin Murithi (22), Julius Mbithi (23), and Joy Mumbi Nyaga (20), are jointly facing charges of attempted robbery with violence, a capital offense that carries a death penalty.

The trio is accused of attempting to forcefully take possession of a Toyota Ractis valued at Sh1 million, belonging to the complainant Peter Gathesa.

The incident occurred along the Thika Superhighway in Nairobi on November 19. It is further alleged that they used violence against the complainant during the incident, reportedly strangling him while he was driving.

The cab driver had picked up the three accused in Juja, Kiambu County, after Murithi requested a ride through a digital taxi-hailing app, indicating he would be dropped off along Statehouse Road in Nairobi.

During the journey along the Thika Superhighway, Mumbi occupied the passenger seat, while Murithi and Njeru were seated behind the driver. At a certain point, Murithi allegedly revealed what later turned out to be a toy gun, instructing the driver to stop and exit the vehicle.

Despite the demand, the driver resisted and sped to Kasarani Police Station, where he sought refuge. The police intervened, arresting the three suspects.

Police investigations were unable to establish the relationship between the three suspects, although Ms. Mumbi informed investigators that she works as a domestic helper at a residence along Kenyatta Road in Juja.

Murithi resides with his parents in an estate off Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of Makadara Law Courts. They were granted release on a bond of Sh500,000 each with a surety of a similar amount, and no option for a cash bail.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 12 for a pretrial, followed by the commencement of the hearing on May 8, 2024.