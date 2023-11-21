A taxi driver on Sunday rescued himself from an attempted robbery with violence when he drove his suspected carjackers to a police station.

The victim, Peter Katheca, had reportedly accepted a ride request from one Kelvin Muriithi at around noon in Juja Township, Kiambu County. He picked Muriithi and his two accomplices and proceeded with the journey to State House Road Kilimani unaware that what appeared to be a routine trip would escalate into a life-threatening situation.

As they drove through the Githurai area along Thika Super Highway, one of the “passengers” seated in the back, brandished a makeshift pistol and ordered the cab driver to stop.

Katheca however refused to comply and instead accelerated to the Kasarani Police Station.

Upon realizing they were at the entrance of the police station, the suspects made a desperate attempt to escape. However, vigilant police officers initiated a pursuit and successfully caught the trio in the vicinity of Shell Filling Station along Mwiki Road.

A search conducted by the police resulted in the recovery of a makeshift pistol, a pair of scissors, and a screwdriver from the suspects.

The items, potentially intended for lethal purposes, were confiscated as vital evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The suspects were identified as Kelvin Muriithi Nyaga (22 years old), Julius Mbithi (23 years old), and Joy Mumbi Nyaga (19 years old).

They were placed in custody as the DCI Kasarani conducts further investigations to establish whether they are carjackers.