This initiative aligns with Kenya’s ongoinggoal of planting 15 billion trees by the year 2032. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki officially proclaimed November 13 as National Tree Planting Day, as stated in a gazette notice issued on November 6.

The theme of this National exercise is ‘Restoration of Forest Ecosystem for Livelihoods & Ecological Services.

Kenya Forests service said a list of locations in each county will be communicated soon.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, said the tree planting initiative will be spearheaded by Cabinet Secretaries and other government officials in each respective county.

Meanwhile, the National celebration will be marked by President William Ruto.