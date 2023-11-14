The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued a warning regarding counterfeit Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam papers circulating on social media platforms.

Dr. David Njengere, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KNEC, has verified that the exam papers being disseminated on social media are fraudulent and designed to mislead KCSE candidates.

He mentioned that the newly implemented guidelines are functioning effectively, emphasizing that this year, KNEC is committed to ensuring the administration of credible examination results.

“Students have studied for the last four years, so I urge them to ignore those papers being circulated in various social media channels. The papers are fake.

“The recent directive of retrieving exam papers from containers twice a day is working very smoothly and is helping to prevent early exposure of examination papers. Those monitoring the exams are also doing a great job,” said Njengere supervised the distribution of examination papers from a container in Murang’a East Sub County on Monday.

Dr. Njengere disclosed that 46 cases of malpractice have been reported in the country thus far, asserting that these cases have no significance on the integrity of the exam.

He also emphasized that the marking of the exams will be meticulous to identify and address any instances of malpractice that may have occurred during the examination period.

“I assure candidates that the marking will be fair but quite strict to identify any form of malpractice that could have happened. This is being done to ensure credibility of the national examinations and ensure learners attain genuine grades,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the CEO mentioned that various measures have been implemented to ensure that schools in areas affected by the ongoing heavy rains receive their examination papers on schedule.

“Helicopters have been deployed to some areas, especially in northeastern and parts of Kitui County, to deliver examination papers. This is due to heavy rains being experienced in those parts of the country.” He remarked