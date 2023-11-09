The biggest Biofuel project in Kenya and beyond has kicked off earnestly with Kenyan farmers set to revolutionize carbon farming on a massive scale.

Already, the GPC company, under the Signerr umbrella, has gathered over 20,000 farmers across Laikipia and Nyandarua counties in a bid to consolidate farming as they introduce the Biochar fertilizer which has been flying off the shelves.

They have also stressed the importance of the vital and strategic project, in the prospect that Kenya would take advanced steps towards manufacturing and using clean biofuels.

All of this is in a bid to cement carbon farming across the country by way of introducing Biofuels as fuel prices continue to skyrocket and even as Kenyans face the worst fuel economic crisis ever.

While speaking about the project, Joe Kariuki, the GPC Organic Farming head, expressed his faith in Biofuels while also stressing the need for Kenyans to embrace the move.

“Using biofuels can reduce the need to import crude oil from other countries to make fuels for cars, trucks, trains, and planes. Biofuels are also cleaner-burning fuels and are considered to have lower carbon-dioxide emissions than fuels made from fossil fuels… ” he said.

Joe also says that he has already kickstarted the program by partnering with farmers all around the country encompassing over 500,000 acres of land which shall be used for the flagship project and also exported allover the world.

Biofuel is commonly advocated as a cost-effective and environmentally benign alternative to petroleum and other fossil fuels, particularly within the context of rising petroleum prices and increased concern over the contributions made by fossil fuels to global warming.

In the United States, which is the largest biofuel producer in the world, biofuels generated 4% of the energy used for transportation in 2011 and in 2009, in Brazil, which is the second largest biofuel producer in the world, a total of 23% of the energy for road transportation came from biofuels.

On December 2, the GPC Organic Farming company has organized one of the largest gathering of farmers drawn from allover the country at their expansive farm in Rumuruti, Laikipia County as they seek to introduce even more Kenyans to the unique farming method and get more young people involved.